StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

SVVC stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

