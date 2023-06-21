StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OCX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 175,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,562. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

