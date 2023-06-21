StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also
- Get a free research report on WidePoint from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.