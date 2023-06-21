StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.