StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sinclair by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,348,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Further Reading

