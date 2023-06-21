StockNews.com Upgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
