Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 418 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,168,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $118.30. 246,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

