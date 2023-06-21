Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 815,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

