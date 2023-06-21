Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.93. 1,497,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

