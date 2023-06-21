Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

