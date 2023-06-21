Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.96. 277,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $183.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.