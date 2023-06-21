StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.0020701.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

