STP (STPT) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

STP (STPT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. STP has a market cap of $69.51 million and $1.86 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03474907 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,327,877.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

