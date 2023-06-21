Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $63.08 million and $1.37 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.00 or 0.06295887 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,346,737 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.