Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 88,303 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 80,183 shares.The stock last traded at $31.76 and had previously closed at $31.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPCR. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,632,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,516,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.