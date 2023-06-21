Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCRGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 88,303 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 80,183 shares.The stock last traded at $31.76 and had previously closed at $31.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPCR. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,632,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,516,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.