Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lifted by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $297.80 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.99 and a 200-day moving average of $270.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.