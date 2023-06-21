Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 4.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.66. 62,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.81. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.