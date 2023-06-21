Substratum Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $172,801.57 and $1.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,210.02 or 1.00091700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00043097 USD and is up 33.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.