Sui Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $487.53 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Sui has a market cap of $487.53 million and approximately $284.72 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002799 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sui has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,047,436 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 604,047,436 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.79113565 USD and is up 6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $297,775,266.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

