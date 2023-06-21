Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

