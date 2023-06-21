Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $4,250,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.45 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.62.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

