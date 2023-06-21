Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:SU opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,400 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,085,554,000 after buying an additional 1,411,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,914,000 after buying an additional 2,385,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.