SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SSY stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.17.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
