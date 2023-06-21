SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Get Rating ) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.