Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.96 ($0.92), with a volume of 4459222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.73) to GBX 187 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.37) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 225 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.40 ($2.55).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.24. The stock has a market cap of £336.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,150.99). Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

