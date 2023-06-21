System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Down 4.7%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.95). 12,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 6,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.93) price target on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

System1 Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.34 million, a PE ratio of -5,083.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Featured Articles

