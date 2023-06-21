Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Target were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.12. 1,446,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

