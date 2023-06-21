Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5954 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TATYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($12.03) to GBX 960 ($12.28) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($12.03) to GBX 970 ($12.41) in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

