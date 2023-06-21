Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of NMI worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in NMI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NMI by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMIH. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 57,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

