Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

UNP traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $203.73. 580,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,988. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

