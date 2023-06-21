Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $24.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,477.43. 37,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,809. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,013.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,566.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,487.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

