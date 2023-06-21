Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 41.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 115.0% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 219,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,363. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

