Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,957,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 343,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $12,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,999. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

