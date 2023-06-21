Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $101.06. 605,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,112. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

