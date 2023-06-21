Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Ameren Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AEE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. 224,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

