Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

RTX traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

