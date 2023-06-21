Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $2,635.03. 60,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,953. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,641.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,449.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

