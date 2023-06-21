Terran Coin (TRR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $52,770.56 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

