Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 288.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

