Tharisa (LON:THS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.05

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.05 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.03), with a volume of 289040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.07).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Tharisa Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £242.23 million, a P/E ratio of 269.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.69.
Tharisa Cuts Dividend
Tharisa Company Profile
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
