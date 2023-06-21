Tharisa (LON:THS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.05

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.05 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.03), with a volume of 289040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £242.23 million, a P/E ratio of 269.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.69.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

Tharisa Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,935.48%.

(Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.