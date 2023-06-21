The Buckle, Inc. Shares Rise 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales increased by 1.8% in the month of May. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Buckle by 60.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Buckle by 87.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 56,517 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 48.5% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Buckle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

