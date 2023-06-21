The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $950.45 million and approximately $41.01 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,682,676,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,052,988,588 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

