The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 14,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $303.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.09 and its 200 day moving average is $303.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

