The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.45

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON MRC opened at GBX 199.40 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -577.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 16.70 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 158.33 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.86).

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other news, insider Julia Goh purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($49,904.03). 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

