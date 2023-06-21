The Middleby Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.97 million.

Middleby Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $143.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.64 and a 200 day moving average of $143.39. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 152.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 121.8% in the first quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after buying an additional 246,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

