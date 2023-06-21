The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 291,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. 1,067,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

