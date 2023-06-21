The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $13.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,069 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Western Union by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Western Union by 125.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Western Union Stock Performance
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
