Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.67 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $219.59 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,181,254,504 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

