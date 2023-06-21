Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.05

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.05 and last traded at $75.76, with a volume of 370213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TOL. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,629. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

