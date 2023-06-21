TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 960,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $246.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $249.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at TopBuild

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

