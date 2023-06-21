TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.92.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Insider Activity

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,513,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 269,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TPI Composites by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,724,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 265,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in TPI Composites by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

